President Biden raised eyebrows on social media this week after appearing to reveal plans to build a railroad from the Pacific Ocean "across" the Indian Ocean.

"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean," Biden told the League of Conservation Voters at their annual dinner in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night. "We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I'm not. I'm going off script. I'm going to get in trouble."

Biden’s comment was quickly met with skepticism on social media on the idea that one Twitter commenter called an "ocean train."

"Bold initiative, Mr. President," Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted.

"That is going to be a heck of a railroad," GOP consultant Matt Whitlock tweeted.

"Put Grandpa to bed," Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone posted.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden picked up four endorsements for his re-election campaign at the dinner, from the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club.

"There is no support I’d rather have," Biden told the crowd prompting applause. "I mean it, So many of you have been fighting this battle for a long time."

Biden again warned of the "existential threat" of climate change and touted his administration for embarking on what he called the "most ambitious climate and environmental justice campaign in American history."