Social media users mocked and attacked President Biden for his claim that he had been "working out" instead of learning about a plane crash in Russia Wednesday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group who challenged the rule of Vladimir Putin just months ago, was killed in a plane crash that left 10 people dead outside of Moscow, state media reported.

Reporters caught up with Biden in Lake Tahoe to get his comments on the matter.

"I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I am not surprised. There is not much that happens in Russia with Putin not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half," Biden said.

Biden’s lack of knowledge as well as his assertion that he had been "working out" for a prolonged period of time was ridiculed by X users who attacked the president for his ongoing vacation.

"He’s too busy on vacation to be attentive to major world events. ‘Working out’ means lifting ice cream to his mouth repeatedly," conservative commentator Robby Starbuck wrote.

Trump super PAC spokesperson Karoline Leavitt tweeted, "It’s mid-day on a Wednesday, the country is going to hell, and Joe Biden is working out and sipping a smoothie."

"‘Working out’ — yea ok, Big Guy," GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider joked.

The Never Back Down PAC communications director Matt Wolking quoted from an "Anchorman" scene where the main character is trying to impress a woman with bicep curls, writing, "’Ohh, it's the deep burn. Oh, it's so deep. Oh, I can barely lift my right arm cause I did so many. I don't know if you heard me counting. I did over a thousand.’"

"Folks, you're merciless! You seem to doubt President Biden has been working out for the last hour and a half! He's on vacation...Haha," Today News Africa White House correspondent Simon Ateba commented.

"The poor Secret Service. It’s like watching a toddler outdoors," conservative commentator Brian Doherty tweeted.

In a statement regarding the situation, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, "We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this."

According to the White House, the Bidens are renting the $18 million home of environmental activist, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at fair market value for a nine-day vacation after the president's trip to Hawaii to survey damage from the recent devastating wildfires. This followed an earlier vacation the president took in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Biden was criticized for originally offering "no comment" regarding the rising death toll from the Maui wildfires while on his Delaware beach vacation.

