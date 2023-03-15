President Biden tweeted a handwritten letter he allegedly received from a little girl asking him to "fix" the gender wage gap Tuesday. The internet scorched him for it, with many suggesting it was fake.

A screenshot of the error-riddled letter read, "Dear Presitent Biden: I just wanted to tell something not fair to ladies. Men are getting more money then girls. I think you should fix this. Since your the presitent. Even I’m a child and I think we should do something."

Biden responded by praising the letter allegedly written by "Charlotte," tweeting:

"Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps," he wrote. "I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons."

Twitter users were immediately skeptical.

"Lmfao this is so fake that it's embarrassing Biden's handlers even thought anyone would think it was real," State Freedom Caucus Network Comms Director Greg Price tweeted.

"Sooo, they have staff writing fake notes from children to Biden now... lol," author and comedian Tim Young wrote.

"Which of your staffers held the pencil in the wrong hand to write this?" The Post Millennial photojournalist Beth Baisch asked.

Software engineer Billy Markus wrote, "looks super real and totally not fake."

The conservative commentator and comedy duo the Hodgetwins tweeted, "People actually believe this s---?"

"Holy load of bull, Batman," MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes tweeted.

"1)This letter is so fake that its embarrassing," former congressional nominee Luke Negron said. "2)The wage gap is even more fake. When you factor in job choice, willingness to work nights/weekends, job danger etc, there is no wage gap. Your 'wage gap' comes from comparing a part time female teacher to a full time male engineer."

"Are we sure Jill Biden didn’t write that?" The Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis asked. "It’s written at the same grade level as her joke of a ‘dissertation.’"

Some commentators jokingly suggested "Charlotte" should embrace trans politics.

"Just tell Charlotte to become non-binary. Problem solved," radio host Kim Klacik tweeted, while WalkAway campaign founder Brandon Straka similarly said, "Just tell Charlotte she’s a boy. Problem solved."

Journalist Caleb Parke suggested that "Charlotte," if she exists, will face male oppression in sports because of Biden, "poor Charlotte will be competing against men in any sports she decides to join or her parents put her in thanks to Biden. Let's hope she doesn't end up with a concussion."

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern tweeted,"I guess his daughters didn’t have the ‘right and opportunity’ to sit on the board of Burisma," referring to the Ukrainian energy company Hunter Biden worked for.