President Biden lashed out at a reporter Thursday who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as "the Big Guy."

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy', President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden following his remarks at an event.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden responded before staff ushered press out of the room.

According to a source familiar with the FBI-generated FD-1023 form, a confidential human source told the FBI in a June 2020 interview that Biden, while serving as vice president, was paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board.

The FD-1023 form, dated June 30, 2020, reflects the FBI's interview with the "highly credible" confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years, starting in 2015. Fox News Digital has not seen the form, but it was described by several sources who are aware of its contents. The White House has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as false.

An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting from confidential human sources. The form is used to document information as told to an FBI agent, but recording that information does not validate or weigh it against other information known by the FBI.

The document makes reference to "the Big Guy," which has been said to be a reference to Biden.

The Burisma executive reportedly told the confidential source that he "didn’t pay the Big Guy directly."

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the FBI for the FD-1023 document. After a back-and-forth between the committee and the bureau, and amid threats of holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, the FBI allowed all committee members to view the document in a secure setting on Capitol Hill.

The committee is currently investigating the Biden family's business dealings.

The White House has maintained that President Biden has never been involved in his son's business dealings and has never discussed them with him.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.