President Biden’s claim that the U.S. Supreme Court is "not a normal court" was scrutinized and attacked on Thursday following a major ruling on affirmative action.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier that day in a 6-3 decision that racial discrimination in college admissions was in violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause. The ruling was considered a major blow to affirmative action polices at major universities such as Harvard that sought to create a more "diverse" campus by favoring Black and Hispanic students over Whites and Asian Americans.

President Biden was one of many liberal critics of the decision and gave a press conference on the ruling at the White House. After finishing his remarks and preparing to leave, a reporter questioned whether he felt the Supreme Court was now a "rogue court."

"This is not a normal court," Biden responded.

The president’s apparent attack on the Supreme Court faced intense backlash as social media users viewed it as undermining the judicial branch.

"Sowing distrust in our democratic institutions [shaking my head]," The Federalist writer Eddie Scarry wrote.

Substack writer Jim Treacher remarked, "If this man believed in the rule of law, his son would be in jail."

Journalist Julie Kelly commented, "Wait I’m told by the attorney general that criticizing US government institutions is dangerous and tantamount to domestic terrorism."

"Biden really said, ‘is not a normal court.’ How is bringing justice to the admissions process not normal?!?!?" conservative media personality Graham Allen tweeted.

Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro noted, "FACT: @ArletteSaenz's ridiculous question and President Biden's answer are threats to democracy."

"The Biden presidency is not a normal presidency," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wrote.

Biden later appeared on MSNBC for a live interview with Nicolle Wallace where he elaborated on his declaration that the Supreme Court was "not normal."

"[What] I meant by that is it's done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any Court in recent history and that's what I meant by not normal. It's gone out of its way to, I mean, for example, take a look at overruling Roe v. Wade. Take a look at that decision today. Take a look on how’s ruled on a number of that are -- have been precedent for 50, 60 years sometimes. And that’s what I meant by not normal," Biden said.

Democrats have denounced the Supreme Court as "illegitimate" after it overruled the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade last June. While Biden did not refer to the court as such at the time, he was asked whether the court was "broken" by this decision.

"I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," Biden answered.