President Biden was deemed to be "healthy" and "vigorous" in his latest physical conducted Thursday but medical experts pointed out his doctor didn't mention the president's mental status.

Speaking with Fox News Digital after examining the results of the exam, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medical professional and a Fox News contributor, questioned how Biden performed on his "mini mental status exam."

"How did he do on that? What was his score? I would like to know," she said. "Physical mental emotional health are all as equally important.

"The job of the presidency is a very demanding stressful job," she added. "We must ensure our leader is physically mentally and emotionally capable, especially when it comes to, decisions, regarding life and death and the overall health, safety, and well-being of our nation."

Since taking office, Biden has faced questions about his age and mental capacity. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at the president Wednesday, saying that politicians over age 75 should have to take a mental cognitive test before assuming office.

"Biden will be our oldest sitting president," said Nesheiwat. "We need a president who is sharp, shrewd, who has the cognitive stamina and the mental acumen to lead our great country."

White House Dr. Kevin O' Conner assessed Biden and concluded he was a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.

He noted that a lesion discovered on his chest was removed and that he still experiences stiff gait and symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux, primarily having to clear his throat more often, mostly after meals.

"His physical results are of no surprise to me and is typical of an 80-year-old," Nesheiwat said.