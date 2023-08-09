President Joe Biden flicked a bug off of The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams on Wednesday during an interview as he defended his climate record.

"Mr. President, you call climate change a code red for humanity. The World Health Organization said it will cause an additional quarter of a million deaths a year starting in 2030. Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?" Abrams asked.

Biden said that he has already done that through rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and conserving "more land."

He also said that it was "the existential threat."

"So you’ve already declared that national emergency?" Abrams followed up.

The president said Abrams had a bug on her and flicked it off, before she asked again if he had already declared a national climate emergency.

"Practically speaking, yes," he responded.

Biden designated the Grand Canyon a historic national park on Tuesday as part of a $44 million commitment "to strengthen climate resilience across our national park system."

The designation blocks future mining of uranium, the key element used to power nuclear reactors and for other medical, industrial and defense purposes.

While giving a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona on his climate agenda on Tuesday, Biden said that Grand Canyon was one of "Earth’s nine wonders."

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

The president said later that the Grand Canyon was actually "one of the seven wonders of the world."

Biden touted his administration's climate efforts during the interview as well.

"Last year, I signed the largest climate bill in the history not only of the United States, but literally in the history of the world. It’s the biggest investment in climate conservation and environmental justice ever anywhere in the history of the world," he said.

