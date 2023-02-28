Twitter users accused President Joe Biden of lying about his time visiting Black churches and being an activist in the desegregation movement in his younger years.

During remarks made at a recent White House event in honor of Black History Month, the 46th President went on a tangent about how when he was younger, he used to attend Catholic mass early Sunday morning and then head over to the local Black church to participate in its service.

Biden began his claim by explaining how he is so familiar with Black Christian hymns. In the clip, shared by the RNC Research account, he said, "You know, I know most of those songs for a simple reason. As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the Civil Rights movement as a kid in high school – I used to go down to the Black church."

"I go to 7:30 mass, I’m a practicing Catholic, then I’d go to 10 o’clock," Biden said, seeming to mention the Black service he’d show up to. He added, "And then we’d sit and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegre– You think I’m joking? I’m not."

Biden’s recent claims are just the latest of his assertions that he frequented Black churches when he was younger, assertions that Fox News Digital reported are "questionable."

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden claimed he used to "help organize anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church in Delaware," though Fox cited longtime congregants of the church who told the Washington Free Beacon at the time "that they didn’t recall Biden attending the church."

In addition, Fox News Digital pointed out that in the 1980s, Biden admitted he was never a civil rights activist. In a presidential campaign speech Biden gave in 1987, he said, "During the '60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement. I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, in what they were feeling."

"But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else," he added.

Twitter users blasted Biden for the questionable story, accusing him of flat out lying about his time at Black churches.

Digital strategist Greg Price slammed the president over the claim, tweeting "Biden once again claims that he was ‘involved in the civil rights movement’ and that he’d ‘go down to the black church and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegregation.’ Literally none of that is true. All complete debunked lies."

Conservative influencers "Chicks On The Right" claimed Biden was showcasing his tell during this latest anecdote. They tweeted, "His biggest tell when he lies is that he insists he isn't joking WHEN NO ONE ACCUSES HIM OF JOKING EVER."

The RNC Research Twitter account claimed, "At a Black History Month event, Biden reminisces about his time ‘in the civil rights movement as a kid,’ when he'd ‘go down to the Black church’ and "sit and plan what we're gonna do in terms desegregat—' There is absolutely no evidence any of that is true."

Media Consultant David Benjamin exclaimed, "LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE."

Popular conservative user Catturd wrote, "More basement dummy lies. They never end."

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson mocked Biden, tweeting, "@JoeBiden is a desegregationist, Lutheran, Catholic, Evangelical, Jew, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, African American, space traveler, with nonsensical and maniacal tendencies."

Conservative satire author @amuse tweeted, "Biden may be a liar, but he is a consistent liar. Here is Biden claiming he grew up in the Black church again today."

And woke satire account "Dr. Jebra Faushay" tweeted sarcastically, "Joe has always been fighting for the rights of Black people. Take for example, his friendship with klansman Robert Byrd."

