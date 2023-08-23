President Biden and his family are huddling in secrecy this week at an exclusive home on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada amid the special counsel investigation into his son Hunter.

According to the White House, the Bidens are renting the $18 million home of environmental activist, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at fair market value for a nine-day vacation following the president's trip to Hawaii to survey damage from the recent devastating wildfires.

Biden is being joined on the vacation, which began Tuesday, by First Lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley, son Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen, their son Beau, and a number of grandchildren.

DOJ SHREDDED FOR ‘INEXPLICABLE’ HANDLING OF HUNTER BIDEN PROBE: ‘I GENUINELY AM PERPLEXED’

Its unclear whether the Bidens will be receiving any visitors during their stay as the future of Hunter's legal troubles remains in limbo as special counsel Andrew Weiss' investigation into the president's son continues.

When asked if anyone was expected to pay any visits to the president or his family, a White House spokesperson told Fox New Digital that there had never been any visitor logs kept at the First Family residences or lodgings during travel, and that they intended to continue following that precedent.

The official also noted that the same policy was kept during former President Obama's administration as well.

WAPO COLUMNIST CHANGES HIS MIND, CALLS FOR JOE BIDEN TO BE FULLY INVESTIGATED OVER HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS

The misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter were dismissed by a federal judge in Delaware last week, an expected move after his "sweetheart" plea deal fell through in July during his first court appearance in the case.

After the plea deal fell apart, Biden pleaded "not guilty" as federal prosecutors confirmed he is still under federal investigation. He was expected to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time on the felony gun charge.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss special counsel in Hunter's case earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weiss and Biden's attorneys are still fighting over a diversion agreement concerning the felony charge that would allow him to avoid any jail time. Weiss has indicated he plans to potentially take Biden to trial in the future in either Washington, D.C., or California.