President Biden announced Friday he would be holding a "major" press conference later in the afternoon, despite no mention of it on his schedule.
"I think we've got a lot of work to do. I'm — and I'm doing a major press conference this afternoon," Biden told reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
"So I love you all. But I'd like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business," he added.
No White House press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and the schedule has not changed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.