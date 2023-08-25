President Biden on Friday quipped that former President Donald Trump was a "handsome guy" after his former 2020 rival and potential 2024 foe had his mugshot taken a day after turning himself in to an Atlanta jail.

Biden, who is at Lake Tahoe on his second vacation in a month, took boos from people around his motorcade while reporters asked him if he had seen Trump’s mugshot yet. Biden said he saw it on television, and was asked what he thought.

"Handsome guy, wonderful guy," he said.

Trump, who is the current Republican 2024 frontrunner, turned himself in Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being charged out of District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

TRUMP SAYS TAKING MUGSHOT WAS ‘NOT A COMFORTABLE FEELING, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG'

Trump told Fox News Digital that officials insisted on the picture, which assumed iconic status almost immediately both among his detractors and supporters.

He added: "It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."

TRUMP BOOKED AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2020 ELECTION PROBE

Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump and more than a dozen others were charged out of the probe, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark and John Eastman, among others.

CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD AFTER TRUMP BOOKED INTO GEORGIA JAIL IN 4th INDICTMENT: ‘SICKENING’

He doubled down on his claims that the four prosecutions he is facing — related to his actions around the 2020 election, his alleged holding of classified documents and alleged hush-money payments — are politically motivated.

"This is all about election interference," Trump said. "It all comes through Washington and the DOJ and Crooked Joe Biden — nothing like this has ever happened in our country before."

Biden’s re-election campaign had caused controversy on Thursday evening when, as Trump was being booked, it posted a call for donations.

"Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign," the post on X said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.