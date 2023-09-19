President Biden on Tuesday said the United Nations General Assembly meets "at an inflection point in history," and called for strengthened alliances while stressing that "no nation can meet the challenges of today alone."

Biden, delivering his annual address to leaders of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, said the future of the United States is "bound to yours."

Biden stressed the importance of "standing together."

"My fellow leaders, we gather once more at an inflection point in history," Biden said, calling for "new approaches to our shared challenges."

"We know our future is bound to yours," Biden said. "No nation can meet the challenges of today alone."

At the beginning of his speech, the president discussed the United States' continued support for expanding the United Nations Security Council; the importance of developing a joint strategy to ensure artificial intelligence technologies are safe; and ways to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific.

The president is expected to address the need for continued support and aid for Ukraine as it fights against Russia for sovereignty.

"We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy. We are working to show how democracy can deliver in ways that matter in people's lives," Biden said.

