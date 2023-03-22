President Biden slammed "MAGA House Republicans" on Tuesday for budget proposals he says would harm border security while claiming his "keeps our border secure." Twitter users condemned his claim as preposterous.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol told lawmakers last week the agency does not have operational control of the U.S. southern border and also said that migration levels were at "crisis" levels in some places. It was also revealed this week that Border Patrol had reached one million migrant encounters already for fiscal year 2023.

Biden released his budget proposal on March 9, and while House Republicans have yet to release a plan, the president has taken aim at a proposal from the House Freedom Caucus.

"MAGA House Republicans put out extreme budget proposals that would eliminate funding for over 2,000 border patrol agents – undermining our ability to combat drug trafficking," Biden tweeted on Tuesday. "My budget keeps our borders secure while expanding legal pathways for migrants seeking asylum."

Biden’s claim that his budget will keep the border secure shocked many across Twitter.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS ENCOUNTER 1 MILLION ILLEGAL MIGRANTS SO FAR IN FY 23

"Is Biden living in an alternate universe? ‘Keep our borders secure’? Officials say the U.S. does not have operational control of much of the border right now. Cartels do," GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott commented. "And reminder: Democrats blocked Republicans from hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents."

"This must be a joke," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas., wrote, "The border is NOT secure."

"Yes, it must be those Republicans who want unlimited illegal immigration and open borders, not the guy who has been making that happen for his entire presidency," author John Hawkins wrote.

RICK SCOTT REBUKES BIDEN IN BUDGET LETTER TO WHITE HOUSE, SAYS HE HAS MADE ‘THE SITUATION WORSE’

TV host Kyle Hunter slammed Biden as the "Liar & Gaslighter in Chief" and wrote, "How can you tell when Joe Biden is lying? His lips are moving."

"Who do Biden Team think the audience is for this Bologna Sandwich nonsense?" South Carolina State Rep. Matt Leber asked.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., blasted Biden's claim as a "total fabrication" and tweeted, "A total fabrication. In your 2024 budget proposal, you call for billion-dollar cuts to border security operations and ICE. By the way, it took you 80 years to get that picture."

"Here's a thought... Instead of hiring 87,000 new IRS agent who are going to persecute middle class Americans, how about your administration divert those funds to hiring 87,000 Border Patrol Agents," Conservative radio host Dania Alexandrino suggested. "That's if you really cared about protecting our border. You've shown otherwise."

Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who has slammed Biden's border crisis before, wrote, "More misinformation and lies. The border is NOT secure, and there are currently over 780k backlogged asylum cases in the United States."

Houston mayoral candidate Naoufal Houjami mocked Biden's record saying, he "REFUSED to secure our borders since you took office, now you want be Hero" and Texas is the "real hero doing the job for you, are securing our border #OperationLoneStar" with "Over 25,000 criminal arrests & WEAPONS" and "Over 366 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized."