Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that President Biden warned him against moving forward with a bill to reform the country's judicial system, saying it threatened democracy there.

Netanyahu claims the Israeli Supreme Court has become "too powerful" and that his legislation makes it more accountable to the people, but his legislative proposal has been met with growing protests both within Israel and abroad.

In an upcoming "Piers Morgan Uncensored" interview, airing on Fox Nation Monday, Netanyahu detailed his conversation with Biden following the decision.

"Well, first of all, we spoke about Iran security. A lot. But he raised that [concerns over threat to Israel’s democracy] and I assured him what I assured you: that Israel was, is and will remain a democracy," Netanyahu said of his conversation with Biden.

NETANYAHU TELLS PIERS MORGAN DEMOCRACY IS SAFE IN ISRAEL DESPITE HIS MOVES TO WREST CONTROL OF ‘TOO POWERFUL’

During the interview, Netanyahu also took aim at former President Trump's secret dinner with Kanye West and White supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying it "should be rebuked and condemned."

ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU FIRES DEFENSE MINISTER OVER OPPOSITION TO JUDICIAL OVERHAUL; PROTESTS ERUPT

"I thought it was horrible. I think it’s a big mistake. It’s wrong from every point of view. It [antisemitism] should not be countenanced, it should not be accepted, it should be rebuked and condemned and that’s what I do. And I don’t care where it comes from, or from whom," Netanyahu told Morgan.

In November, Trump hosted Fuentes, who is known for making antisemitic and racist remarks, and West at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

The former president quickly received backlash from prominent members within his party, including Senate Minority Leader Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said anyone meeting with individuals who hold the views of Fuentes and West "are highly unlikely to ever be elected President of the United States."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.