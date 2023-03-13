President Joe Biden was attacked Monday for once again walking away from reporters without taking questions after reading his statement regarding the collapse of two major U.S. banks over the weekend.

Biden publicly addressed the sudden bank failure of both Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California on Friday and Signature Bank in New York on Sunday. After speaking for approximately five minutes, Biden left the podium as reporters shouted questions regarding the aftermath of the banks’ collapse.

One reporter was heard asking, "What do you know right now about why this happened? Can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?" while another asked, "Do you expect other banks to fail?"

This failure to answer questions after what was deemed the "second-largest bank collapse" in history faced severe backlash on Twitter.

"We are witnessing widespread bank fails and the president just gave a 5 min speech then walked off camera. Brace for impact. You get what you vote for," Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg warned.

"The second largest bank collapse in US history occurred and Joe Biden can't answer any questions about it. Unreal," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted.

Podcast host Monica Crowley commented, "Biden speaking meaninglessly for like 2 minutes on the bank collapses and then bolting without taking questions is peak Biden twaddle."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked, "Amazing how the camera just pans back to an empty podium after the old man shuffles himself right out of the room."

He continued, "The guy is a part time president. 3 days a week giving a 5 minute statement and then back off to Delaware."

Substack writer Texas Lindsay joked, "When you have to leave your own press conference to make a quick bank run."

"See you in California," Ted Cruz communications advisor Steve Guest quoted.

Biden has frequently been called out for leaving conferences without taking questions from the press, even after major events. On other occasions, he has implied that he would "be in trouble" if he answered questions or only called on reporters he was "instructed" or "supposed" to from a pre-determined list.

Prior to leaving, Biden attempted to put the bank collapse "in broader context" by touting the economy.

"We’ve made strong economic progress in the last two years. We’ve created more than 12 million new jobs, more jobs in two years than any president’s ever created in a single four-year term. Unemployment is below 4% for 14 straight months. Take home pay for workers is going up, especially for lower and middle income workers. And we’ve seen record numbers of people apply to start new businesses, more than 10 million of them, more than 10 million applications over the last two years starting businesses," Biden said Monday.

He continued, "Now we need to keep the program, this progress going. That’s what swift action that my administration, over the past few years, is all about: protecting depositors, protecting the banking system, protecting the economic gains we have made together for the American people. Thank you. God bless you. And may God protect our troops. See you in California."