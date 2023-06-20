President Biden attended a fundraiser Monday hosted by a tech billionaire recently discovered to have traveled to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2014.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman hosted Monday's fundraiser on behalf of Biden's re-election campaign and in support of the Biden Victory Fund at the private residence of Shannon Hunt-Scott and Kevin Scott in Los Gatos, California.

According to a May report from The Wall Street Journal, Hoffman visited the Caribbean island called Little St. James, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, on at least one occasion.

The island is where Epstein and fellow convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly abused underage girls.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S LAST GIRLFRIEND SPOTTED ON FIFTH AVENUE IN NEW YORK CITY

Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott was also listed as a host for the event.

A fellow attendee on the occasion Hoffman traveled to Epstein's island was then-MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, who confirmed Hoffman's trip to The Journal, and said Reid attended at his request in order to raise funds for MIT.

The Journal's report included an apology from Ito for having ever traveled to the island, but Hoffman has not publicly done the same. Hoffman did, however, tell The Journal that it "gnaws" him that his association with Epstein "helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors."

The report said the two were planning to return to the island in November 2014, and then travel with Epstein to Boston. It's unclear what the intent was for those planned trips, however the report also revealed Hoffman was planning to stay at Epstein's luxury Manhattan townhouse in Dec. 2014 after a late arrival in New York City.

Hoffman told The Journal that his last interaction with Epstein was in 2015 when he invited Epstein to a Silicon Valley dinner with tech industry leaders.

In Sept. that same year, Hoffman attended a state dinner hosted by then-Vice President Biden at the White House in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ito resigned from his position at MIT following Epstein's arrest in 2019.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Biden's attendance at the Silicon Valley fundraiser comes amid a barnstorming through California with four events in the San Francisco area.

At the first of two fundraisers on Monday, Biden said democracy itself was at stake in the 2024 election.

He also claimed his administration has helped voters have "a sense of confidence in the Constitution."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.