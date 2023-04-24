President Biden committed another gaffe on Monday, this time appearing to confuse a congresswoman’s name with a man’s name.

At the beginning of his National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration remarks on Monday, Biden appeared to confuse Democrat Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes’ name, referring to her as "Jonah."

Biden appeared aware of Hayes’ gender, referring to the congresswoman as such while getting her to stand up.

BIDEN BLUNDERS: PRESIDENT STUMBLES HIS WAY THROUGH GAFFE-FILLED WINTER

"Thank you for the members of Congress here today, including two outstanding educating congresswomen: Jonah," Biden said. "And by the way, Jonah Hayes is — Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me!"

"Stand up, Jonah!" the president continued, gesturing for Hayes to stand up. "Jonah happened to be the 2016 national teacher of the year."

Hayes was first elected to the House in 2018.

Biden also recognized Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who, like Hayes, was an educator before ascending to Congress.

The president’s term has been gaffe-laden as he prepares to launch a potential reelection campaign.

In early February, Biden bizarrely boasted during a speech at the White House that "more than half the women" on his team "are women."

"More than half the women of my cabinet, more than half the people of my cabinet, more than half the women in my administration are women," Biden said as he commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Biden was blasted in early March during a speech to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, when he laughed while discussing a mother who had lost two children to fentanyl.

"I should digress, probably, I've read, she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration," Biden said while laughing and referencing criticism he had received from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over the fentanyl crisis.

Biden is expected to officially announce his re-election campaign on Tuesday after much heavy-handed hinting that he will be running.

Former President Trump is currently the favorite on the GOP side, but he is having to contend with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and a potential candidacy by his protege, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Biden is also facing Democrat opposition for his candidacy, with both Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Marianne Williamson tossing their hats in the Democratic primary.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie and Matteo Cina contributed reporting.