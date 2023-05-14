Former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman joined Fox News' Trey Gowdy on "Sunday Night in America" to discuss the House Oversight Committee releasing additional information alleging members of the Biden family received funds from foreign sources. The latest details were met with "a lack of curiosity by the D.C. media," according to Gowdy.

Tolman added, "you didn't have several of the larger media stations covering this."

According to the committee's findings, "Biden family members and business associates created a web of over 20 companies" which "received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ and their related companies." The committee investigated bank records, that according to the committee, "identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies while he served as Vice President, and after he left public office."

SIX ADDITIONAL BIDEN FAMILY MEMBERS 'MAY HAVE BENEFITED' FROM HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS

Tolman expressed his concern over the alleged transactions, saying, "If you can't identify what the business of those 25 LLCs are, then what you have is a shell game to move money."

Gowdy argued that if the roles were reversed and similar allegations were leveled against the Bush, Romney, or Trump families, there would be a "guarantee" of D.C. media interest.

Gowdy also questioned whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) is paying attention or pursuing an investigation. Tolman voiced his disappointment at the current situation, highlighting that such cases involving shell LLCs and the movement of money were once the "bread and butter of the fraud and corruption unit at DOJ."

EXCLUSIVE: WHITE HOUSE SLAMS COMER, ACCUSES GOP OF CONDUCTING ‘EVIDENCE-FREE’ PROBE INTO BIDEN FAMILY

Tolman further emphasized the DOJ's seeming reluctance to prosecute cases.

"We're looking at a DOJ who refuses to prosecute certain cases now, that have a political angle to them," Tolman said.

He then criticized the department for re-prosecuting cases involving individuals granted clemency by former President Donald Trump, while not pursuing potential criminal activity within the Biden family. Tolman said, "They'll re-prosecute, you know, Philip Esformes who was given clemency by President Trump, but they won't go after a Joe Biden family member who appears to be in a crime syndicate."

Tolman concluded, "The only explanation is that the executive level of the FBI and the executive level at DOJ, there are political decisions being made." He described this as a "tragic" new chapter for those who served in the DOJ, underscoring the need for impartiality "when it makes decisions on who to put into jail."