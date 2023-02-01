White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield dodged multiple questions about President Biden's document scandal on Tuesday despite claiming they're being transparent.

CNN host Victor Blackwell asked Bedingfield about the FBI's search of the Penn Biden Center's offices in November after the initial documents were discovered before the midterm elections.

She referred him to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and said the White House has been "cooperative and transparent from the outset."

"So, Kate, you're claiming transparency, but I'm bringing this to you, you aren't bringing it to me. This happened in mid-November. If you are indeed being transparent, why the continued trickle of disclosure around these classified documents?" Blackwell followed up.

BIDEN, TRUMP, PENCE UNDER SCRUTINY FOR CLASSIFIED RECORDS, POTENTIALLY COMPLICATING 2024 WHITE HOUSE BIDS

The president's think tank was searched by the FBI in mid-November after the initial discovery of documents with classified markings. The president's team was fully aware of the search and gave their consent to the FBI.

First reports of the initial discovery of documents were not made public until early January.

Bedingfield insisted they have released several statements from the White House and Biden's personal attorneys.

"This is a process that plays out. We are responsive to the Justice Department’s request. We have been clear from the outset that the president will cooperate with every request the Justice Department has, and we have put out multiple statements describing that process," she continued.

BIDEN DOCS: WHITE HOUSE REQUESTED FBI SEARCH THAT UNCOVERED LATEST BATCH OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

The White House has refused to answer most questions regarding the document scandal and refers any inquires about it to the DOJ or the White House Counsel.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed the White House has been transparent about the discovery of classified documents despite knowing about it since early November.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre on Jan. 12 if their decision to not disclose this to the public until months after the inital discvoery undercuts their claims of transparency.

"But here's the thing. They were transparent," Jean-Pierre said. "There was transparency in doing what you're supposed to do when these items were discovered."

On Wednesday, the FBI searched Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of the ongoing investigation.