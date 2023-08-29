The Biden administration Tuesday announced it plans to send $250 million in additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in support of the country’s counteroffensive in the capital city of Kyiv.

The Associated Press reported that the weapons and ammunition will be pulled from U.S. stockpiles, as per the U.S. State Department, and will include equipment to clear mines along with rockets and artillery rounds.

Ambulances, medical gear and spare parts are also going to be included in the U.S. support package.

"The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal, brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, including attacks this past week," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

According to the State Department, AIM-9M missile for air defense will be included in the package, as will munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Secretary Antony Blinken announced the "significant" package for Ukraine in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today we are announcing a significant new assistance package for Ukraine," the post read. "Guided rockets, anti-armor, and other munitions will help Ukraine’s military forces to defend their country’s sovereignty, territory and people."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the U.S. has sent over $43 billion to Ukraine.

The American contribution exceeds $77 billion if financial assistance and humanitarian aid is counted, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s database.

Earlier this month, the State Department announced a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine that included missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System and Patriot air defense system, munitions for howitzers and tanks, Javelin rockets, mine-clearing equipment and munitions.

The aid came after Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl announced an $800 million aid package for Ukraine in July to meet the "urgency of the moment" as Ukrainians continued their counteroffensive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.