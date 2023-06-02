White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that the Biden administration is using the Department of Justice to battle "state laws that target trans kids" to the chagrin of conservatives on Twitter Friday.

Early in the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre commemorated the start of Pride Month and proclaimed the administration’s solidarity with the "LGBTQI+ community" and the cause of "equality and freedom for all people."

In contrast, she said, "This year has been really scary for our community," because "people are being treated, threatened, intimidated and targeted for who they are and who they love."

She went on to try to frame America’s national debate over the legality of allowing minors to engage in life-altering medications and surgeries due to transgender ideation.

"This year alone, more than 600 anti-LGBTQI bills have been filed in statehouses across the country, and a significant port and of those bills target transgender youth," she commented. "As President Biden says, these young people are some of the bravest people he knows, but no one should have to be brave to be themselves."

She followed by suggesting that Biden is defending civil rights by directing the federal government to oppose states banning transgender medical procedures on minors.

"It’s why the president has taken historic steps to advance equality for LGBTQI community and protect civil rights. He was proud to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to protect LGBTQI families and support youth mental health and stop harmful conversion therapy policies," she claimed. "DOJ is actively supporting challenges to state laws that target transgender kids. In light of the Dobbs decision, he took action to protect marriage equality by signing into law, the Respect for Marriage Act and he continues to call on Congress to pass the Equality Act to enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law."

Many conservatives and political commentators shredded the Biden administration for overstepping its bounds and pursuing radical policy.

"Make no mistake: the federal government has been weaponized against parents that want to protect their children," the account representing Chicago’s Morning Answer radio program summarized Jean-Pierre's comments.

"Sick stuff," Spotlight media group founder Michael McAdams wrote in response.

"Yikes," podcast host Mike Sperrazza similarly tweeted.

Some contested the idea that transgender surgeries on children and biological men playing in women’s sports are issues that the majority of Americans support.

"Biden employing his political hatchet men to destroy women’s sports and force states to have grabs surgery for kids - which like 75% of the country opposes," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted.

Entrepreneur Steve Murch shared multiple sets of statistics about the involvement of biological men in women’s sports and wrote, "This is not the popular stance they may think it is. They’re too attuned to Twitter reruns from 2020."