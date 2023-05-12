BORDER ON BRINK - Biden admin scrambles as migrant policy expires — and judge steps in. Continue reading …

2024 ELECTION FEARS - Senator warns about China's use of AI for deepfakes. Continue reading …

READ THE RECEIPTS - Divorce lawyers for Hunter Biden, ex-wife had knowledge of 'Romanian deal' payments. Continue reading …

BLUSHING BROOKS - Dolly Parton makes NSFW joke about Garth Brooks at Academy of Country Music Awards. Continue reading …

CRISIS NOT AVERTED - Ending Title 42 proves Biden’s border disaster was preventable, Chad Wolf and Robert Law write. Continue reading …

-

‘IMPERVIOUS' BORDER - RFK Jr. shares plans to combat surging migrant crisis if elected president. Continue reading …

‘EXTREME AND WRONG’ - Prop showing caged migrant kids backfires on Dem arguing against border security bill. Continue reading …

GEARING UP FOR 2024 - DeSantis lands endorsements of two high-profile Iowa Republicans ahead of stop in key state. Continue reading …

‘LACK OF LEADERSHIP’ - NYC Mayor Eric Adams labels county exec who blocked asylum seekers as ‘racist’ and ‘antisemitic.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘YOU’RE BEING TRANSPHOBIC’ - Starbucks fires trans barista who screamed at customer to 'get out' after being misgendered. Continue reading …

'USING CHILDREN AS AN EXCUSE' - Former American Idol star blasts GOP state bans on drag shows for minors. Continue reading …

‘BUILD THE WALL’ - Chicago residents shred politicians over plan to house illegal migrants at high school. Continue reading …

‘COULD BE TREASONOUS’ - Democrats and independent voters alarmed over new allegations against Biden family. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany reveals the help she'd like from AI — and what viewers would be surprised to learn. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - CNN did something they promised they'd never do again. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - A nightmare came to life for CNN. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The scenes you're seeing at the border are exactly what Democrats want. Continue reading …

‘VERY DISTURBED’ - Donors flee university over ‘deliberate destruction’ caused by radical DEI agenda. Continue reading …

WRITER WOES - Tinseltown creatives ‘should be concerned’ about future with AI advancement, expert says. Continue reading …

ADDED FEATURES - AI chat capability is racing into new vehicles. Continue reading …

‘I HATE IT’ - Country's Morgan Wallen latest high-profile artist forced to cut tour short. Continue reading …

SPURRING CONVERSATION - FDA says AI and machine learning may speed drug development and manufacturing. Continue reading …

WATCH: 'BYE BYE MAMA': See the heartwarming moment a toddler in Washington turns to wave and say one last heartfelt goodbye to his mom as he leaves for daycare. See video …

WATCH: Americans grade Biden's handling of border crisis with an ‘F on everything.' See video …

WATCH: House GOP passes bill aimed at resuming wall construction, beefing up Border Patrol. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.