The Biden administration is not backing down on its decision to end postponements of student debt payments in the immediate future.

The Supreme Court is expected to soon make a ruling on two cases seeking to block President Biden's proposed student loan forgiveness that would distribute up to $20,000 per borrower.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona revealed last week that the administration intends to resume normal debt repayment expectations approximately 60 days after the Supreme Court makes its ruling.

If the court does not publish a ruling promptly, the administration is prepared to resume payments 60 days after June 30.

BIDEN ADMIN HAS FORGIVEN BILLIONS IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT DESPITE PROBLEMS WITH PLAN: REPORT

Despite negative reactions to the news from the Democratic side of the aisle, Cardona has not budged on the White House's stance that student debt payments will need to recommence.

The secretary stuck to this position Tuesday in an exchange with Education Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, who asked him if his department would "commit to no more extensions of the repayment pause."

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR GOP STATE CHALLENGE TO PANDEMIC-RELATED BIDEN STUDENT LOAN DEBT RELIEF PLAN

"We communicated that after the Supreme Court decision is made, loan repayments will start within 60 days of the decision," Cardona told the GOP congresswoman.

Cardona first revealed the administration's intentions at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Thursday, when Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., asked him why the government should forgive student loan borrowers when President Biden is demanding that Congress pay its debt obligations in arguments with Republicans over the debt limit.

Britt, a first-term senator, cited remarks about the federal debt made Monday by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and asked if Cardona agreed.

MIGUEL CARDONA REPEATEDLY REFUSES TO DEFINE 'WOMAN' IN TENSE HEARING EXCHANGE WITH GOP'S CLYDE

"If you buy a car, you are expected to pay the monthly payments. If you buy a home, you are expected to pay the mortgage every month. That is the expectation," Jean-Pierre said. She added, "That same logic must apply to student loans."

"We agree, and we're preparing to restart repayment because the emergency period is over, and we're preparing our borrowers to restart," Cardona responded.

Politico reported earlier this month that the Department of Education issued guidance to student loan companies last November about collecting federal student loan payments once payments resume sometime in October this year.

Student loan servicers are reportedly required to alert borrowers of payment resumption after Aug. 31.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.