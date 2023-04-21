Actress and "Hocus Pocus" star Bette Midler called Twitter CEO Elon Musk a "worm" after she lost her blue check verification on the social media platform.

Midler declared that she was now "unverified" in a viral tweet Thursday that has racked up over 1,000,000 views on the platform.

"Elon took my blue check away! I’m unverified! After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me!"

Before Musk completed his takeover of Twitter, some celebrities, political commentators, journalists and other persons of interest on the site possessed blue checks that proved they were real people.

That all changed Thursday, when Musk delivered on his promise to make Twitter a pay-to-play platform for users who want to prove that they are who they say they are.

Notably, the social media company's decision caused figures like former President Trump and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to lose their blue checkmarks.

Currently, only government accounts, such as President Joe Biden's official Twitter account, are eligible for free verification. However, individuals and businesses, regardless of how prominent they might be, will no longer have a blue check mark unless they pay Twitter $8 a month.

Some stars, however, have refused to chip in the $8 a month for the blue check service. NBA star LeBron James declined Twitter’s offer to take his blue checkmark back, according to The Verge, though he still appears with the check as of Friday morning.

Musk has admitted that he is "paying for a few" accounts personally in a tweet Thursday.

Other public figures, such as UFC fighter Conor McGregor and pro-wrestler and actor John Cena have maintained their verifications by paying for Twitter Blue.

Proponents of Musk's new verification strategy argue it will even the playing field between up-and-coming independent journalists, content creators and legacy companies and brands. Critics claim that the move devalues verification for genuine public figures, as anyone can purchase blue check verification regardless of their reputation or accomplishments.

Fox News’ Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.