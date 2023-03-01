After Bette Midler faced criticism about her appearance, the 77-year-old confessed she got plastic surgery.

As the "Hocus Pocus" star received the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, Midler admitted she underwent cosmetic procedures.

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler remarked, according to Page Six.

"I've been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous; I know … I've had some tailoring done on my face."

Midler donned a black gown with silver-beaded embellishments for the evening. She topped off her look with dangling earrings and a silver clutch.

Her celebrity friends also attended the gala, including Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Christina Ricci, who won the spotlight award. "Elvis" star Austin Butler was also in attendance.

Although Midler candidly spoke out about getting plastic surgery, she has previously confessed to thinking about going under the knife.

In 2008, the actress told "Extra" that she was contemplating getting work done.

"Doesn’t everybody consider it?" she said.

"When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

Many might recognize Midler for her famous role in the popular 1993 Halloween film "Hocus Pocus."

She starred alongside Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters. A sequel to the movie was released on Disney+ in September 2022.

The sequel takes place nearly 30 years after the original film and brings back Midler, Najimy and Parker as the famous trio. However, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch, who were main characters in the first film, were not involved.

According to the film's director, Anne Fletcher, the reason for their absence was because the characters didn't fit into the plot of the new movie.