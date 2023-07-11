"One Tree Hill" star Bethany Joy Lenz revealed this week "there's a lot to tell" after she was in a cult for a decade.

"I was in a cult for 10 years. That would be a really valuable experience to write about," Lenz, who played Haley James on the early 2000s teen drama series, told her former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush and guest Michaela McManus on their "Drama Queens" podcast Monday. "And the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that. So, there’s a lot to tell."

But she said she felt pressure to "get it right" if she were to put pen to paper about her experience.

"And also I don’t know how much I can say," she added of the unnamed cult, "because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that."

She added that she writes "all the time," including songs, and has "some projects coming out."

While she didn’t go into any more detail on the podcast, Lenz shared an Instagram post in May, reflecting on how theologian and preacher Tim Keller helped her through a dark time.

"This man changed my life," she wrote after his May 19 death. "The only reason I’m still a Christian today is because, 10 years ago, after many years of faith being used against me as a tool of manipulation, Tim Keller taught me how to re-build my faith using reason and logic. A belief system that fully engages my mind while still leaving room for wonder and mystery."

She said because of Keller she is more "confident and secure" in her faith than she ever was and was able to "trust again and fall in love with a Jesus I never knew."

"His is a trustworthy, humble, researched, rational and compassionate voice that God once used to bring me out of a pit of despair, walk me through intense healing and into the glorious freedom of the real Christ. I will forever be grateful for the day I walked into Redeemer Presbyterian church on the Upper East Side in 1999," she shared.

