Have you ever tried to send a longer video or a presentation and been alerted that the file is too large to send?

Regardless of the device you use, most communication platforms such as texts, emails and other applications impose a file size limit, restricting you from sending larger files. However, that doesn't mean it's not possible. Here are my tricks for sending large files on any device.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

You can send large files a few different ways through iPhone, and choosing which way will depend on if the person on the receiving end also has an iPhone or not.

If both parties have an iPhone and are nearby, here's how to send a large file via AirDrop. You can send photos, videos, files or documents and more via AirDrop.

TOP WAYS TO OPTIMIZE YOUR PC, MAC DEVICES

Go to Settings > General > Airdrop > Everyone for 10 minutes

The location it is saved to will depend on the file. If it's a photo or video, it will typically go to the Photos app. If it's a different type of file, the person receiving the file will choose where to save the file on their phone.

MORE: SEND FUN MESSAGE WITH THESE IPHONE TRICKS

If you're sending a large file with an iPhone, you can send it via iCloud link regardless of whether or not the person on the receiving end has an iPhone. As long as you're signed into your iCloud account on your iPhone, you can email or text larger files using the built-in iCloud feature.

If you have an iCloud account, you’ll automatically be given the option to attach larger files to your email via what’s known as Mail Drop. Here’s how to attach a photo or video too large for an email using Mail Drop.

1. Compose a new email

2. Add an attachment

HOW TO SPOT RED FLAGS FOR THIS LATEST FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE SCAM

3. Use Mail Drop if your attachment is too big

BEST WAYS TO DELETE UNNECESSARY THINGS FROM YOUR ICLOUD TO FREE UP STORAGE

Note: To use Mail Drop, only the sender needs to be an iCloud user, and you don’t even have to send the email from your iCloud account. Your iPhone will upload the video to your iCloud for one month and send a link to the recipient that they can click to download the attachment in its full resolution.

MORE: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOUR FRIENDS GOT AN EMAIL FROM YOU THAT YOU DIDN’T SEND?

To text files or send through any app, use your iCloud Files app. It comes on your iPhone, and you can upload any files to it.

MORE: HOW TO FIND YOUR LOST MACBOOK

The best way to send large files over Android is using Google Drive. If you don't already have a Gmail or Google account, you can create one for free. Google accounts come with 15 GB of free storage (across all your Google accounts, including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos). Then you can send large attachments using Google Drive, which comes free with your Google account; just' download the app from the Google Play Store.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

HOW TO BLOCK THOSE UNWANTED AND ANNOYING SPAM EMAILS

Now you can share your file through the Google Drive app, here's how.

WHY SOME FACEBOOK EMAILS AREN'T WHAT THEY SEEM

Similar to Androids, one way to send large files on Windows or PC computers is through a third-party app like Google Drive.

TOP 11 HACKS TO BOOST YOUR MACBOOK BATTERY LIFE

FOR MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER/.

WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER GIVE SOMEONE YOUR PHONE NUMBER ON DATING APPS

Dropbox also offers a small amount of free storage – 2 gigabytes, to be exact. Dropbox is a great way to upload large files that you can easily share through their app or desktop website. If you've uploaded a file to Dropbox, you can tap Copy link or Share to add someone's email directly.

There are several ways to send large files on any device. On iPhone, files can be sent through AirDrop, email, text or other apps using the iCloud Files app. If you are trying to send a large file on a Mac, it's best to use AirDrop or email to send files.

For Android, PC or Windows, Google Drive is one option for sending large files. You can also use Dropbox, as mentioned above. Regardless, there are always options to send large files without having to worry about the file size limit.

Have you ever had trouble sending a larger video or file? How did you resolve the issue? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact/.

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter/.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.