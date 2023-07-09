Google has been the world’s dominant search engine for years and shows no signs of slowing down. However, many have started to realize just how far this tech giant’s reach is. The amount of our information they harvest is beyond what anyone could have imagined.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Every click you make and site you visit is stored inside Google and available for their use. They can sell these intimate pieces of information to advertisers, which leads to those frighteningly accurate promotions you may receive when on the web.

There is a way to stop feeding the giant. Each year, more and more promising browsers and search engines are developed that can rival Google in terms of features and search accuracy.

CREEPY YET CRUCIAL WAY TO DETERMINE IF YOUR PRIVATE INFORMATION IS LURKING ON THE DARK WEB

If you are looking for a change from Google, there are many alternatives that offer different features, benefits and levels of privacy. Some of them are based on the same technology as Google while others use their own algorithms and methods. Here are some of the best Google search alternatives that we recommend.

BEWARE OF THIS NEW BITCOIN BLACKMAIL SCAM

If you insist on using Google Chrome, there are several precautions you can take to enhance your privacy.

META UNVEILS VOICEBOX AI: SHOULD WE ALL BE WORRIED?

HOW TO SEND GIFS ON AN IPHONE AND ANDROID

Consider using a VPN to protect against who can track you and identify your potential location on websites that you visit. Many sites are able to read your IP address and, depending on their privacy settings, may display the city from which you are corresponding. A VPN will disguise your IP address to show an alternate location.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by visiting Cyberguy.com/VPN/.

GET THE BEST DEALS WITH MY AMAZON PRIME DAY BATTLE PLAN STRATEGY 2023

In the age of Google's dominance, the extent of information harvested without consent is alarming, but there are browser alternatives like Brave, Startpage, Ecosia, Disconnect Search and Opera. It might be time to embrace these alternatives to take control of your online privacy.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.