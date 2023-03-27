The 2023 Great American Main Street Award winners have been announced.

The Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) recognizes communities that exemplify the idea of giving life back to commercial districts.

This year’s award will be given to not one but three main streets in America — something the president and CEO of the organization calls "unique."

MAIN STREETS ACROSS AMERICA ARE UP FOR THIS KEY AWARD

"Each organization’s story and work are unique … The 2023 GAMSA winners all demonstrate excellence in creating welcoming downtowns through representative leadership, innovative programming and inclusive economic development," said Hannah White in a media statement.

Here are the lucky winners. See if your town's Main Street is among them!

Danville’s downtown was awarded the 2023 Great American Main Street Award — and is known for its rich manufacturing heritage.

The River District Association located within the Danville, Virginia, main street has worked to revitalize the area since 1999. It supports sustainable economic initiatives and multifunctional activities, all while developing the area with a collaborative approach.

"RDA is comprised of a volunteer board of directors, which includes representatives from River District businesses and property owners, the city of Danville, and other community stakeholders," its dedicated website notes.

Today, the downtown is thriving.

The River District Association has created over 150 businesses and 1,200 residential spaces, according to a press release.

AMERICA'S MAIN STREETS WILL COMPETE FOR TOP HONORS

The reputation of the downtown has grown — it's becoming a booming attraction for residents and visitors alike.

About an hour-and-a-half west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, lies the small town of Florence, with a population of 38,000.

The downtown has been named one of the 2023 Great American Main Streets — at just eight blocks long.

Florence had endured years of negative public perception due to a lack of storefronts along with racial divides, a press release noted.

THIS LABOR DAY, A GRATEFUL NOD TO THE LONG-HAUL TRUCKERS THAT KEEP AMERICA MOVING

In 2002, the City of Florence formed the Downtown Florence Main Street organization — and worked to revitalize the area.

Today, 11 structures have leveraged historic building maintenance grants, over 90 new business have been welcomed and over 40 farmers market vendors support the town.

Downtown Florence’s Main Street program director Hannah Davis said in a statement to Fox News Digital that this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the community.

"Making it this far is a true testament to the work and dedication of our entire community, from small business owners to elected officials, residents and businesses," she said.

Florence is now a town filled with local dining options, public art and buildings rich with history.

This Middlesex County suburban borough is known for supporting small businesses — and is now the winner of a 2023 Great American Main Street Award.

In 2016, the community raised concerns about the area due to its then-high vacancy rates, low business retention and poor appearance, according to a press release.

The Metuchen Downtown Alliance was formed to help revitalize the area — establishing a "Shop Local" motto for its community.

The mayor of Metuchen, Jonathan Busch, spoke to Fox News Digital about the new success of the town.

"There was a time in the not-so-distant past where Metuchen’s downtown felt isolated and struggled with vacancies," he said.

"Now, it is a vibrant, active ‘place to be’ in Central Jersey."

Busch said the win is an honor for the town.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Over the last few years, we have seen a transformation of our downtown, and it would not have been possible without the energy, commitment and spirit from so many," he said.

Over 100 Main Street programs have been honored since the awards began in 1995.