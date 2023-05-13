Instead of paying expensive brunch prices at a restaurant, try cooking quality recipes for your mom on Mother's Day from the comfort of your home.

A thoughtful gift for moms on their special day is having all their meals cooked and ready to go for breakfast, brunch and dinner.

If you do not have that much experience in cooking, try these simple but delicious recipes.

The recipes below feature a mix of brunch items that feature eggs, sausage and bacon but also include healthier options such as an avocado toast board and a Greek yogurt bark.

To make your Mother's Day cooking easier, make sure you have all the items and ingredients ready to go the day before the holiday to avoid any headaches.

Read below for the best brunch recipes on Mother's Day.

When preparing for a brunch with a number of people, you’ll want to be strategic in which foods to choose that will be both delicious and filling.

Quiché is a perfect addition to brunch because it’s easy, tasty and nourishing.

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a 9-inch round pie pan, line the bottom and the sides with the pie crust. Whether you’re baking store-bought crust or homemade, bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the crust is set.

Whisk together four to five eggs, depending on their size, and add to the pie crust. Place cooked ground sausage and bacon in the egg mixture. Add cooked mushrooms and sliced cherry tomatoes.

You can either top with cheddar cheese or add the shreds of cheese to the inside of the mixture. It’s recommended to add it inside, so the melted cheese pulls apart in every bite.

Bake for 40 minutes. You’ll want the edges of the quiché to be set and the middle to be a little jiggly when shaken. Top with microgreens, slice and serve with hot sauce or red pepper flakes.

The earthy bitterness of asparagus and the delicate and salty taste of prosciutto are a perfect combination.

The only flavors to make the combo even tastier is the crunchiness of cooked pizza dough and the creaminess from cream cheese.

For this recipe, use homemade or store-bought dough.

For cooking homemade dough, preheat the oven to 450 degrees. For store-bought dough, follow the instructions on the box.

On a cookie sheet, spray cooking oil and roll out pizza dough, leaving a little crust on the edges. Let the cream cheese sit out on the counter away from refrigeration to soften. Blanch asparagus in boiling water for two to four minutes and remove with tongs.

Once soft, cover the pizza dough with cream cheese but avoid the crust. Add as much or as little as you’d like as the cream cheese will act as the "pizza sauce" for this meal. Pat the asparagus dry and scatter onto the dough atop the cream cheese. Space out slices of prosciutto and top with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Squeeze fresh lemon juice on the pizza once removed from the oven, slice and serve hot.

Plain Greek yogurt is a perfect base for a full meal. Though this recipe calls for fruit, granola and honey, feel free to play around with different textures and flavors to find the perfect assortment of toppings for your bark.

For this recipe, place parchment paper on a cookie sheet, and use a rubber spatula to cover the parchment in Greek yogurt. You’ll want the yogurt to be between one-quarter and one half-inch thick to hold the other ingredients.

Slice strawberries thin and place them apart in different places on the yogurt. Add blueberries to each bite as well. Sprinkle granola all over, making sure it’s sticking somewhere on the yogurt.

Place the cookie sheet on a level surface in the freezer and let it sit for three hours. Remove from the freezer and break into pieces of bark. Drizzle honey over each slice and serve. You can keep Greek yogurt bark frozen in an airtight container for two months.

Shareable boards have become a recent fad but in unique ways. While the popular platters kicked off with the Charcuterie board, they have expanded into butter boards, fruit boards, cocktail boards and more.

You can pretty much make a board out of anything if you have an assortment of foods that pair well together and a cute tray for display.

For this brunch board, gather a variety of food items that have the potential to be delicious together. While the main focus is the toast and the avocado, the toppings are equally important. Allow guests to serve themselves and top their own avocado toast from the board.

Be sure to toast the bread ahead of time and slice enough avocado to go around.

For protein, smoked salmon and bacon slices or bits are a tasty addition to avocado toast.

Supporting the protein in nourishment, you’ll want to choose appetizing veggies that add texture and flavor. You can’t go wrong with sliced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, microgreens and arugula.

When considering which dairy to include, crumbled feta and goat cheese are very flavorful but light enough to avoid overcrowding.

Set aside a mini bowl full of capers and scatter lemon slices around the board. Capers provide a lemony flavor but offer a texture lemon juice does not, and lemon slices deliver the juice without the brine bite. For something a little sweeter, include a mini bowl and spoon for guests to drizzle balsamic reduction.

Lastly, reserve room on the board for final topping touches like red pepper flakes, sesame seeds, sea salt and pepper.