Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall believes everyone has the ability to overcome life’s toughest obstacles. He's living proof as he continues to battle back from devastating injuries sustained while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"If we do things together as a team and community, you can get through anything," Hall said Friday on "FOX & Friends."

Since the vehicle he was in was struck in Ukraine, Hall has been through roughly 30 surgeries, lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and no longer has function of a hand and one eye. He appeared live to discuss his upcoming memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission To Make It Home," which hits stores next week and will offer untold details of his journey.

With his prosthetic leg on full display, Hall – who was extracted from the combat zone by the nonprofit organization Save Our Allies led by a "special operations and intelligence veteran" -- explained that his father was once rescued by American forces when serving in Korea.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL DOESN’T WORRY ABOUT NEAR-FATAL INJURIES WHEN SURROUNDED BY WIFE, THREE DAUGHTERS

"We are a family who has been saved again and again, so that duty to our country and the military and what they’ve done is immense," Hall said.

"It led me to travel, I wanted to experience the world. I wanted to experience extremes of human experience and I started my job because I wanted adventure, I wanted to see different places," Hall continued. "But as you start to cover wars, it comes to another level."

Hall was severely wounded last year while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when a vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the attack that devastated Fox News and the journalism industry at large. Hall was the only survivor.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

"As you start to cover wars it comes to another level, you see how important it is," Hall said. "But I think of my father every day as well and my recovery was as much for him as it was for everyone else."

"FOX & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy then asked Hall what he’s been able to do during his year-long recovery that surprised him.

"Well, I think the ability to stay strong, to know you’re going to go through some of the toughest times of your life, both physically and mentally, but to know if you focus hard, if you have enough willpower, if you have enough trust and faith, then you can get through anything," Hall said.

"I was amazed at the level you can find inside yourself," he continued. "I would never have thought it before that I have it, but I’m a firm believer that we all have it. If you have to get through something difficult in life, don’t give up, just fight for it, and you can find your way through it, and I believe that wholeheartedly."

BENJAMIN HALL SURPRISES FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES WITH MOVING WORDS SIX MONTHS AFTER DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK

Hall delivered a message for Fox News viewers who have supported him since the tragic attack.

"I felt from all of you, every step of the way thousands of prayers and letters, books, were sent to me and I read every one of them.. I felt every one of them, go out and encourage people if they’re having a tough time. If you know someone who is going through a difficult time, go out," Hall said. "It does matter, I’m the living proof of that, and I felt every single one of those messages. So it’s a big thank you to all our viewers as well."

"Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home" will be available where books are sold on March 14.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.