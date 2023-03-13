Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall’s book, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home," has hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s bestsellers before its release date based on presales alone.

"Thank you all for the support," Hall wrote on Instagram when acknowledging the achievement.

"Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home" will be available Tuesday but is already Amazon’s most-popular book, as Americans are eager to learn about Hall’s remarkable rescue and recovery after he was severely injured covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

Hall, who has insisted journalists must continue telling war stories, was wounded when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were also killed in the devastating attack.

"Saved: A War Reporter's Mission To Make It Home," offers untold details of Hall’s journey. In January, Hall appeared on "FOX & Friends" and read an emotional excerpt on air, describing how "everything went dark" as bombs went off around him.

"If I had the slightest iota of consciousness, it was a distant sense of shock waves and the feeling that every part of my body – bones, organs, sinew, my soul – had been knocked out of me," Hall read. "I was all but dead but improbably, out of this crippling nothingness, a figure came through, and I heard a familiar voice, as real as anything I’d ever known. ‘Daddy, you’ve got to get out of the car.’"

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL DOESN’T WORRY ABOUT NEAR-FATAL INJURIES WHEN SURROUNDED BY WIFE, THREE DAUGHTERS

An emotional Hall then explained that seeing a vision of his three daughters gave him the strength to keep going.

"I opened my eyes and managed to crawl out of the car," he said. "If it weren’t for them bringing me back, there is no way I would be here today."

Hall was rescued from the war zone and eventually transferred to a military medical facility in Texas, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The beloved reporter lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and no longer has functioning in one hand and one eye.

Hall has since been reunited with his wife and three daughters.

BENJAMIN HALL SURPRISES FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES WITH MOVING WORDS SIX MONTHS AFTER DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK

"People talk about how well I got through this, how brave I have been, courageous, but it wasn’t me. I didn’t do this by myself. I did this because of an incredible family, and all the others heroes we talked about, but my wife has been there from the very beginning," Hall said on "FOX News Sunday."

"Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home" will be available where books are sold on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.