Ben Affleck’s love for Dunkin’ Donuts gets a lot of attention, but his three kids seem to take it in stride.

On the set of his Super Bowl commercial for the brand, the actor told People his family sees his Dunkin’ runs as a quirk.

"There aren’t as many Dunkin's in L.A. where they grew up, so I think they think of it as a slightly eccentric habit of their dad’s, that like, there’s one coffee shop that I really stick with and go to," he said.

He added, "but they know that it's associated with sort of where I grew up and Boston."

Affleck has three children with his ex, Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 10. He is currently married to Jennifer Lopez, who has two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"I think they're charmed by it. I like to think so. I don't know if it's true, but, just as with so many other things, it's what I tell myself," the Oscar-winner joked. "I think it's tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found."

The "Good Will Hunting" star became infamous for being spotted by the paparazzi with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in hand. The association between the star and the brand was so strong, it led to the Super Bowl commercial.

The spot, which Affleck also directed, featured the actor working at a drive-through window at a Medford, Massachusetts, location, interacting with real customers. It concluded with a cameo from Lopez.

The "Argo" star told The Wall Street Journal there are scripted and unscripted versions of the commercial, and that some of the unscripted interactions had customers slamming his "inept" service.

"It’s Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I’m still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," he told the outlet.