Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would like to exit stage left from former President Trump's presidential campaign.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, a representative for Artists Equity, the production company founded by the two Massachusetts natives, condemned Trump's recent use of audio from their film "Air," which tells the story of the partnership between basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike.

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from ‘Air' being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," the statement began.

"Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

A representative for the 45th president sent Fox News Digital a "hang loose" emoji, in response to our request for comment.

The post also shared Trump's fundraising link.

The advertisement begins with a sequence of Trump deplaning a helicopter, while Damon's character, Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who signed Jordan to his first sneaker brand deal, says, "Money can buy you almost anything. It can't buy you immortality, that you have to earn."

The video continues with footage of Trump's candidacy prior to the 2016 election.

Damon's voice can be heard saying, "But you know what? Once they've built you as high as they possibly can, they're going to tear you back down. It's the most predictable pattern, we build you into something that doesn't exist and that means you have to be that thing, all day, every day,' Damon says, as the montage of Trump support transitions into indictment footage.

"You're gonna be remembered, forever, because some things are eternal. And your story is gonna make us fight and never give up," Damon says, with chants of ‘USA’ heard as the video concludes.

At the time of publication, the advertisement still remained on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

"Air" was released on April 5, and has raked in big numbers since, earning nearly $90 million.