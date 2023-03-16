Ben Affleck is sharing the real story behind his viral Grammy moments earlier this year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said he did have a "good time" at the event while sitting next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez, despite claims to the contrary from the internet.

He did admit to trying to avoid being on camera for a skit with host Trevor Noah, but that was what ended up catching people's attention.

"I saw [Noah] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’" Affleck said.

"They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her [Jennifer Lopez], and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f---ing not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing."

Their interaction went viral after the Grammy host sat next to Lopez, pretending to be on the phone with his mom after Sam Smith’s controversial performance.

During the bit, Lopez was seen patting Affleck on the chest after they had been whispering to each other.

Many took it as the superstar scolding Affleck somehow, but it was apparently nothing of the sort, according to Affleck.

The "Gone Girl" star did confess to not knowing all the acts during the ceremony and that, in many ways for him, it was "your wife’s work event."

Affleck also took issue with accusations from commenters that he was drunk, especially since he'd opened up about his alcoholism in the past.

"I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys], they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting," he said.

"I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better."

The "Armageddon" star has been sober since 2020.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022. He has three children — Violet, Seraphina and Sam — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.