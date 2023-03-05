As spring approaches, flowers will soon be in bloom (or already are in some places) — and on "Fox & Friends Weekend," floral experts demonstrated the best ways to achieve beautiful arrangements at home for special occasions or just a bit of brightening on any day.

Michael's Florist and Greenhouses owners Gerard and Marie Laquaglia, a husband and wife, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, joined the program to share smart tips for house and home.

Gerald Laquaglia first demonstrated building an arrangement in a wide, round vase — and used foam inside the large vase to provide support for freshly cut stemmed flowers.

As he placed gorgeous greens at the center and flowers around the base, he stressed the importance of cutting flower stems diagonally.

This helps the flowers take in water more easily.

He started with hydrangeas — "you want to make the base" — and began snipping the stems and placing them in a circle inside the rounded vase.

"You want to [slice] them at an angle, because they do drink more water, it's easier to stick [them] in the foam [that way] — and also the flowers won't [sit] solidly against the bottom" of the vase, he said.

He used greens for the center of the arrangement and noted that the foam inside the vase was soaked in water.

Once that was completed, he began adding taller stem-cut flowers, including a beautiful array of Bells-of-Ireland and larkspur.

He said these now become the focal point of the arrangement.

For additional eye-catching color, he added hot pink roses and other flowers, filling in where needed to provide more interest, texture and balance.

The "Fox & Friends Weekend" cohosts then engaged in a contest as they all built their own floral arrangements as the clock ticked.

The arrangement built by Rachel Campos-Duffy was declared the favorite as she showed off her floral creation.

Michael's Florist and Greenhouses of Bloomfield is family-owned and operated

"We are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by service that is friendly and prompt," the shop also says.

"Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect."

