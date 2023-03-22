BBC soccer broadcaster Emma Jones shut down a vulgar troll with an epic comeback on Monday, effectively handing the Twitter user the ultimate red card.

Jones, who is a broadcaster on BBC’s "Match of the Day," screenshot one user who was in her mentions. The user asked Jones about a sexual act that’s definitely not safe for work. Jones clapped back at the comment.

"Alexa, what does a virgin look like?" she tweeted.

Jones’ tweet received more than 2 million impressions across the social media platform.

In 2023, Jones enlisted the help of her social media followers to get her pictures taken down from catfishes posting on various dating websites.

Jones is not one to shy away from outing social media users who send her nasty messages. According to the Mirror, she shut down another troll in 2022 when someone told her she could "throw me around the bedroom if you like." She replied, "No, Joshua."

Jones has gained fame in Britain in her role as a presenter for "Match of the Day." Before that, she was working for Leeds United’s TV station, Channel 5, Bauer Media and Viking FM. She also had roles with Squawka, William Hill, Mola TV and Premier Sports TV.