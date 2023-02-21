After hundreds of viewers complained to the U.K. network, the BBC has apologized again this month for allowing a second pro-LGBTQ activist to castigate J.K. Rowling’s political views without pushback.

"We accept that the programme failed to challenge these claims and acknowledge that our contributors gave their opinion as fact," the network claimed in a recent statement.

The BBC’s mea culpa came in response to viewer backlash over trans journalist Carrie Marshall claiming that the controversial "Harry Potter" video game, "Hogwarts Legacy" is promoting anti-trans hate because it's set in Rowling’s wizarding universe.

During a discussion about the game on BBC Radio Scotland’s "Good Morning Scotland," February 10, Marshall declared she was boycotting the game, claiming it was made to "fund the anti-trans movement."

On air, she stated, "This is having a measurable effect on trans people’s lives and potentially our safety too. I think that’s why so many trans people are concerned about this game."

Another gamer, Lee Rob, did provide a counterpoint during the broadcast, arguing that it’s "possible to separate the artist from the art."

Regardless Rob’s pushback, Marshall’s grievances prompted many listeners to personally complain to the network, motivating the BBC to admit the segment did not meet "editorial standards."

The BBC’s statement said, "The debate got into the issue of gender identity and claims were made about JK Rowling’s views. We accept that the programme failed to challenge these claims and acknowledge that our contributors gave their opinion as fact."

It added, "This fell below the rigorous editorial standards we’ve applied to our broad coverage of trans and gender recognition stories across BBC Scotland’s news and current affairs output, and we apologise for that."

The BBC apologized earlier this month after nearly 200 viewers complained when a transgender gamer attacked Rowling’s views during the BBC Radio 4 show, "PM." During the broadcast, trans woman Stacey Henley criticized Rowling’s "nasty views" while discussing the new game.

Henley accused Rowling of promoting "transphobia" and campaigning "against trans people" while on air, prompting little to no pushback from "PM" host Evan Davis. Davis merely stated that he "wouldn’t say [Rowling’s views are] transphobic," but listeners complained this happened several minutes after Henley’s initial comments.

In a statement put out at the time, the network claimed, "We do accept that there wasn’t sufficient challenge to the claims that were made and that we fell short here. This is a difficult and contentious area which we do try very hard to cover fairly and well on the BBC. However, we should have challenged Stacey Henley more directly on her claims and apologise that we did not."