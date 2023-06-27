Barstool Sports president and founder Dave Portnoy berated the leftist policymakers looking to impact New York City pizza makers with environmental regulations on coal-fired ovens this week, trashing them for doing so while ignoring the rise of crime in the city.

Warning: graphic language

"Are you f------ kidding me?" Portnoy asked in a short video rant he uploaded to Twitter Monday night, reacting to news that the city’s government has proposed regulations for coal-fired pizza ovens that would cut their carbon emissions by 75%.

The expense of adding necessary filters and other devices to ensure these ovens are green enough could financially hobble New York City pizzeria-owners, whose coal and wood-fired ovens have made the city’s pizza famous around the world for generations.

NEW YORK CITY SPENT $50K TO SEND MIGRANTS TO FLORIDA, TEXAS, CHINA: REPORT

In the clip, Portnoy trashed the individual who came up with the new regulations, calling them a "pink-haired, crazy liberal" and suggested they never worked a day in their life otherwise they wouldn’t be pushing a move so harmful to businesses in New York City.

He began, stating, "Apparently, in New York City, some f----- little liberal arts, Ivy League, pink-haired, crazy liberal who’s never worked one day in the real world, is on an environmental commission and they woke up from their little nappy-poo wherever that may be and they’re like, ‘I figured out how to save the world today. We have to get rid of coal oven pizzerias in New York City.’"

Mocking the rationale behind the regulations, the Barstool head stated, "We gotta stop the emissions, I guess it’s pollution, blah, blah, blah!"

Earlier this week the New York City Department of Environmental Protection drafted new rules that would require pizzerias with coal and wooden-fire ovens installed prior to 2016 to cut carbon emissions by 75%.

For pizzeria owners to meet these qualifications, they would need to install filters on these filters as well as hire an engineer to routinely inspect the carbon emissions produced by these ovens.

NYC GROCERS FURIOUS AS CITY PROPOSES BAN ON FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY USED TO DETER THEFT

One pizzeria owner told the New York Post that purchasing filters, and paying for routine maintenance on them has already cost him $20,000.

Defending how these pizzerias have always cooked their pizzas, Portnoy continued, saying, "You know what pizzerias use coal ovens? All the best! All the best!" After naming a couple of his favorites, he added, "Any pizza place that you’re like, ‘Oh, this is Manhattan. This is old school. This is what people think about when they think of NYC’ – they have a coal oven. They’ve been grandfathered in. They’ve been there for one hundred f------ years minimum most of ‘em."

"And this environmental commission, laddee da da person wakes up and wants to ban coal ovens? Are you f------ kidding me?!" he asked.

He then blasted the hypocrisy of the government going after pizzerias when crime and other major crises in the city are mounting.

"Do you know what’s going on in New York? You got rats. You got trash in the city, you got f------ cars, planes, private planes. You got people getting slashed on the subway. You got flash mobs robbing stores. And you’re coming for coal-oven pizzerias? You think shutting like 10 to 15 pizza places is gonna make a f------ difference? They’ve been there for one hundred f------ years."

The New York Post cited one New York City official who claimed that less than 100 hundred restaurants in the city would be affected by these new regulations.

Fox News Digital has reached out the New York City DEP for response to complaints against these proposed regulations.

Fox News Digital’s Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.