Authorities in Malibu, California are investigating human remains that were discovered Monday in a large drum.
Someone at Malibu Lagoon State Beach called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to report a 55-gallon drum with a body inside, an LASD official told Fox News Digital.
The drum was found around 10:30 a.m.
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department brought the barrel to land.
EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT
Homicide detectives responded to the scene, authorities said.
Investigators have not released details about the remains – gender, age or possible cause of death.