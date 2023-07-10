A Baltimore teenager arrested in connection to a mass shooting during a block party on July 2 that left two dead and 28 others injured, was held without bail on Monday.

The Baltimore Police Department issued a press release about the arrest last Friday, saying at about 7 a.m. on July 7, members of the Homicide and SWAT team arrested the male teenager after executing a search warrant at his home.

The 17-year-old was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

FOX 45 in Baltimore reported that the teenager was reportedly arrested after police identified him in a viral video, removing an item from his backpack in the shape of a gun.

In a bail review hearing on Monday, the assistant state’s attorney described the teenager as a threat to public safety, though he does not have a criminal history and a weapon was never recovered, the news station reported.

The teen was ultimately held without bail on Monday afternoon.

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, were both shot and killed during the mass shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Gonzalez died at the scene, and Fagbemi died at the hospital.

Twenty-eight others – including more than a dozen minors – suffered non-fatal injuries.

The violence erupted when two people opened fire at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern portion of Baltimore, according to Richard Worley, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner.

Worley added that it was not clear whether the shooting was targeted or random.