Police in Baltimore, Maryland. say that five men were injured Friday after being shot.

Officials say that the shooting happened near Lexington Market around 3:30 p.m., according to FOX 45.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference that multiple rounds of bullets were fired in the shooting.

Police said that there was one intended target in the shooting.

According to WBAL, the suspect hasn't yet been arrested.

Harrison said that the victims range in age from 38 to mid-60s, stating that all of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are investigating the incident.