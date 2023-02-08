At least one person is dead and several others were injured after a car crashed into a building in Baltimore, Maryland, Wednesday night, resulting in a partial collapse of the structure, authorities said.

The Baltimore Police Department said a pedestrian was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition after a car crashed into a house on East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, Fox Baltimore reported.

Videos taken at the scene show more than 40 firefighters, emergency personnel and at least four firetrucks assisting to clear bricks and debris from the building.

At least two people are believed to be buried under the building.

The crash took place shortly before 9 p.m., according to local news outlet WBAL.

According to the report, authorities pulled two sedans — one black and one red — from the rubble at approximately 10:30 p.m. They were subsequently towed away.

Five Baltimore County Fire Department EMS Units also responded to the scene, according to the Baltimore firefighters union.

Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton confirmed that firefighters safely rescued one victim, who was carried away on a stretcher. It is not immediately clear if this was the individual who was transported to the hospital.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson reported the sole deceased victim is a male.

Police will be hosting a press conference soon.

This story is developing, and this file will be updated.