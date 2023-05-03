The Baltimore City Council is debating enforcing pronoun use across the city and is considering new legislation that would use anti-discrimination laws to include "gender identity," according to WMAR-2 News.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett has proposed amendments to the City Code to prohibit "the willful use of incorrect names or pronouns," according to the bill. The legislation has at least 5 other co-sponsors named.

Burnett’s bill would prohibit employers, employment agencies and labor organizations from "willfully and repeatedly" using someone’s "incorrect name or pronouns after being clearly informed of the individual’s correct name or pronouns, unless otherwise required by law."

If the bill passes, it is required to take effect on the "30th day" after it is enacted.

The same restrictions around correct pronoun usage would also apply to owners, managers and workers at places of "public accommodation," including resorts, educational institutions, health facilities and housing complexes.

But the proposed rules target health facilities in particular, allowing people to use the bathroom of their choice based on their gender identity and prohibiting health institutions from denying an individual "the right to wear or be dressed in clothing, accessories, or cosmetics that are allowed for any other individual."

There were a few exemptions listed in the bill, including for religious institutions, "provided that membership in 12 such religion is not restricted on account of race, color, or national origin."

Councilman Burnett did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Burnett, who was born and raised in Baltimore, is a member of the city's HIV Planning Group and Commission according to his official profile.