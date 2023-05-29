A bald eagle that was hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin has been placed in the care of a rescue group after the collision sent America's bird into a ditch, according to law enforcement.

"This afternoon our office was contacted in regard to a Bald Eagle, which was struck by a vehicle," the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, wrote in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, May 25.

"Deputies responded and located the eagle in the ditch."

The sheriff's department said the eagle's beak was dented, but it didn't sustain any serious injuries.

"However, as a precaution, they collected the eagle so it could be taken back to their facility for further evaluation," the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department shared, along with photos of the eagle spreading its wings.

"If all is well with the eagle they plan on releasing the eagle back to its nesting location near CTH K and Red River Lincoln Townline Rd when deemed healthy," the sheriff's department added.

"Thank you to all that assisted with the eagle recovery."

Wildlife Of Wisconsin (W.O.W.), an environmental conservation organization located in Cato, revealed in a May 27 Facebook post that the eagle "is on pain meds but otherwise doing well."

The post also said, "Hope to release soon as there may be young in the nest. Thanks to the Kewaunee Sheriff's Department for contacting us."

Bald eagles have made "a remarkable comeback in Wisconsin," according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"Their recovery was made possible by the national ban on the pesticide DDT, added protections under federal and state endangered species laws, river cleanups, citizen donations and monitoring by DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation staff and partners," the DNR states on its Wildlife Habitat webpage.

In 2019, the DNR counted 1,684 occupied nests in Wisconsin, which had increased by 108 in the 1970s, the DNR reported.

"Bald Eagle Watching Days" are held each January in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, according to the agency.

