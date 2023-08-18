It’s back-to-school season — which means parents are already stocking up on classroom essentials.

When shopping for school supplies, there is always the option to choose products that are American-made.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined "Fox & Friends" this week to highlight a few popular items that are made in different parts of the United States.

Here are nine school essentials that are made in America.

1. Tough Traveler backpacks: Made in Schenectady, New York

2. Post-it Notes: Made in Cynthiana, Kentucky

3. USA Gold pencils: Made in Lewisburg, Tennessee

4. Crayola Crayons: Made in Easton, Pennsylvania

5. Paper Mate pens: Made in Oak Brook, Illinois

6. Lysol disinfecting wipes: Made in Parsippany, New Jersey

7. Proactiv Skincare: Made in Harlan, Iowa

8. Sea Bags: Made in Portland, Maine

9. Lillipad Workstation: Made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Back-to-school spending is expected to be higher than ever, statistics show — with the average American household expecting to spend around $890 this year.