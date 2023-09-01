Madison Prewett has no regrets when it comes to her decision to stay celibate before marriage and doesn't care if others don't understand.

Ahead of her book's release, "The Love Everybody Wants: What You're Looking for Is Already Yours," the "Bachelor" alum took to Instagram to share a message to "the one who is trying to remain pure (and struggling)."

"Or in this case to the girl who just decided to wait until marriage," the 27-year-old began.

"It was worth it. You’re much older now, married, and kept that promise to yourself. But let me tell you, it wasn’t easy. People did not understand, but as a Christian, you grow into being okay with being misunderstood. This promise was never for other people anyway," she continued.

Prewett realized that purity is "so much more than the abstinence of sex," noting it's "what your eyes see, and what your ears hear. It’s how you fill your time, it’s being asked to leave the sleepover early because of the movie that’s being played. It’s calling your mom to pick you up from a night with friends that turned into a party. It is the music you listen to, and the words you don’t say."

She continued, "God is not trying to withhold any good thing from you, it is exactly the opposite. Contrary to popular belief, pursuing purity gives more than it takes. God asks these things of you to PROTECT you and your heart."

Prewett found that being abstinent "led to peace, confidence, joy, and even freedom from things that have tried to cause me shame."

"He is a good Father, He is on your side, and [His] will for you is to look more like Himself," she continued.

Prewett said that society's views of what purity is limits people, but "this could not have been further from my experience."

"Even though there have been ups and downs, lessons learned, and relationships hurt through the pursuit of purity, it has been one of the greatest things to PROTECT me while growing up. I can assure you, that following God’s way is always in your best interest, He only loves you and wants the very best for you and your heart," she concluded.

Prewett was on the 24th season of "The Bachelor" — Peter Weber's season — in 2020 and was the season's runner-up.

In August 2022, Prewett and Grant Troutt got engaged after eight months of dating. They said "I do" three months later.