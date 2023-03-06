A family is devastated after their 19-month-old daughter died from an accidental fentanyl poisoning at a Florida Airbnb.

Attorney Thomas Scolaro, who is representing the family in its lawsuit over the tragedy, joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to explain what happened.

"They had all plans for a nice, simple family vacation. Everything seemed fine. They put their baby down for a nap after she played in the house for a little bit and then go to wake her up a few hours later, and they were met with a lifeless body. It's just every parent's absolute worst nightmare," he explained.

According to Scolaro, the family did not know that their baby died from fentanyl poisoning until the autopsy was conducted, showing a fatal dose of the drug.

"That's part of the message that the family really wants to get out. … You don't know who was there before you. You don't know what they were doing there before you. So wipe down the surfaces, take that extra step, those extra measures, because you don't want to find yourself in the situation that they have," urged Scolaro.

Lydie and Boris Lavenir were vacationing in Wellington, near West Palm Beach, with their children and found their daughter, Enora, in her bed just hours after their arrival. The family told the Washington Post that her face was blue with white foam coming from her lips and that when paramedics arrived after calling 911 it was too late to save the toddler.

Her death was deemed to be the result of exposure to fentanyl, according to reports by the Palm Beach County medical examiner and an independent toxicology report, per the Post.

It’s unclear how the girl came into contact with fentanyl at the rental, as police were unable to identify the source. No criminal charges have been filed.

The family’s wrongful death lawsuit names Airbnb, the property owners, and the prior renter as defendants. They allege the rental company and vacation homeowner failed to ensure the safety of the property, and claim the prior renter was negligent in allowing drugs to be used at the property and leaving behind drugs or drug residue.

Scolaro said he is 100% certain that the toddler was exposed to fentanyl at the Airbnb. Scolaro believes that drug residue was left behind by previous renters after a drug-fueled party and that the property was not properly cleaned.

"[Fentanyl] was in that house. I understand nobody would want to admit to that. I wouldn't want to admit to killing a child either, but these folks did and they're going to have to answer for it," he said.

An Airbnb spokesperson told FOX Business, "Our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for this devastating loss."

Fox Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report