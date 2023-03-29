The press secretary for Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned Wednesday morning after appearing to suggest gun violence against "transphobes" just hours after a woman who identified as transgender gunned down six people at a Tennessee school.

"Us when we see transphobes," Hobbs press secretary Josselyn Berry tweeted just hours after 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three children and three adults.

Berry tweet included a GIF of the late actress Gena Rowlands in a scene from the movie "Gloria," where she is pointing two revolver handguns.

"The Governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary," the governor's office said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Arizona Republicans immediately accused Berry of inciting violence and called on Hobbs to fire her.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING BLAMED ON REPUBLICANS, GUN CULTURE BY MEDIA: 'GOP GUN RIGHTS FANTASY'

"Calling for violence is NEVER acceptable," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted. "@GovernorHobbs Press Sec. tweeting about shooting political opponents on the same day a trans activist shoots up a school is nothing short of vile & heartless. There is no room for this in AZ Fire @joss_berry Now"

Arizona state Rep. Austin Smith tweeted, "Fire @joss_berry. Calling for violence from the 9th floor is beneath the office she is supposed to serve."

"Please contact @katiehobbs' office and respectfully demand that she fire her press secretary, Josselyn Berry, who posted an inciteful meme calling for the murder of transphobes," tweeted Arizona Women of Action. "Pray for a peaceful resolution."

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: JOURNALISTS MOCK PRAYER, DRAG SHOW BAN AFTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL MASSACRE

The offending post from Berry, a Democratic operative and spokesperson for Hobbs, was later been removed from Twitter for violating the site’s rules.

Gov. Hobbs' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.