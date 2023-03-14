Avril Lavigne had choice words for a topless protester who crashed the stage while she was speaking at the 52nd Annual Juno Edwards Monday night.

The 38-year-old hitmaker was introducing Canadian-Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's performance when a topless woman in pink sweatpants and a matching headscarf unexpectedly walked on stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

The woman's breasts were covered with heart-shaped pasties, and she had messages including "save the green belt," "stop logging old growth now" and "land back" written on her arms and back. At first, the Canada native ignored the woman and continued with her speech.

However, Lavigne eventually confronted the stage crasher after she began circling around the singer while waving her arms and making hand gestures.

"Get the f--- off," the eight-time Grammy nominee told the protester.

"Get the f--- off b----," Lavigne added with a laugh as the woman was escorted away by security.

Described as Canada's equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the Juno Awards, presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, recognize the country's artists for their outstanding achievements in music.

Lavigne referenced the incident later when she won the final award of the night. While accepting the fan choice award for the fourth time in her career, she opened her speech with a facetious warning.

"Now, nobody try anything this time, or the Canadian is going to come out of me, and I’ll f--- up a b----," Lavigne joked.

At the end of the show, host Simu Liu praised the pop star for how she dealt with the unexpected situation. "Give her an award for handling the topless lady like a champion," the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star said.

Canadian outlet CBC reported that the protester, later identified as 37-year-old Vancouver resident Casey Hatherly, was charged with mischief Tuesday.

According to CBC, Hatherly was apparently protesting government plans to develop parts of the protected Greenbelt land in Southern Ontario.

A representative for the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences addressed the incident in a statement to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

"The Juno Awards is a celebration of Canadian music and the artists who make it. We take every step to avoid interruptions to our program, but there are always risks with live events and broadcasts. We hope tonight’s brief disruption doesn’t take away from the accomplishments of this year’s performers, winners and nominees."

Though he was not in attendance, the Weeknd was the big winner of the Junos. The singer, whose absence prompted boos from the audience, per CBC, took home the album of the year award for his 2022 release "Dawn FM."

He also won four awards at the Junos Opening Night Awards Saturday, tying with Bryan Adams for the second-most wins in the show's history.

Lavigne celebrated her win in a post she shared to Twitter, a photo of her smiling as she posed with her award.

"Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award," Lavigne wrote. "This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!"

"P.S. - "Get the f--- off b----!"